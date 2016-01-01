Dr. Ramya Ramakrishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramakrishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramya Ramakrishnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramya Ramakrishnan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-5808MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ramya Ramakrishnan, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
