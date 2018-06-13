Overview

Dr. Ramya Lotano, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Lotano works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.