Dr. Ramya Lotano, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ramya Lotano, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Lotano works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Nephrology at Cherry Hill
    2339 Route 70 W Fl 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Pulmonary at Voorhees
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste K Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ramya Lotano, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Sinhala and Sinhala
    • Female
    • 1780766410
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    • UMDNJ-RW Johnson
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramya Lotano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lotano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lotano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lotano has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

