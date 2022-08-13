Overview

Dr. Ramy Yaacoub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas



Dr. Yaacoub works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.