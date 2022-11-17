Overview

Dr. Ramy Sayed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Sayed works at StoneCrest Internal Medicine in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.