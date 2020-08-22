Dr. Ramy Rizkalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizkalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramy Rizkalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramy Rizkalla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Rizkalla works at
Locations
Eye Health Servicesinc.97 Libbey Industrial Pkwy Ste 100, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (800) 635-0489
Eye Health Servicesinc.1900 Crown Colony Dr Ste 301, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 770-4400
Eye Health Servicesinc.146 Church St, Pembroke, MA 02359 Directions (781) 826-2308
Plymouth Laser and Surgical Center146 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (800) 635-0489
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment went very well ... I met Dr Rizkalla for the first time and he was very cordial , knowledgeable, professional and thorough It was a good appointment. I have no hesitation to returning to him in the future
About Dr. Ramy Rizkalla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1215926498
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizkalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizkalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizkalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizkalla has seen patients for Stye, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizkalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizkalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizkalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizkalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizkalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.