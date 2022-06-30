Dr. Ramy El Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramy El Khoury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramy El Khoury, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA.
Dr. El Khoury works at
Locations
-
1
Neuro Care of Louisiana5001 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste D6, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 444-7786
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and knowledgeable
About Dr. Ramy El Khoury, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1124380647
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Vascular Neurology
