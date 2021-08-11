Overview

Dr. Ramy Khalil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Khalil works at Felicia E Snead in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.