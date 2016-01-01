Overview

Dr. Ramy Fayad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Fayad works at Nephrology Consultants NW Ohio in Toledo, OH with other offices in Fostoria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.