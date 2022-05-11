Overview

Dr. Ramy Elias, MD is a Registered Nurse in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Elias works at Center for Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Cerritos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.