Dr. Ramy Elias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramy Elias, MD is a Registered Nurse in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Elias works at
Locations
Center for Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine18111 Brookhurst St Ste 2600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 242-4963
Center for Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine16543 Carmenita Rd, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (562) 724-1413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going ro him for years and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ramy Elias, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias speaks Arabic.
