Dr. Badawi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramy Badawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramy Badawi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Queen's Heart Physician Practice550 S Beretania St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8900
Adventist Health Castle - Perioperative Services640 Ulukahiki St, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 263-5500
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind. Thorough. Informative. Made the best of an nerve racking procedure! Came out with flying colors. Thank you
About Dr. Ramy Badawi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1326238510
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL
