Dr. Ayad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramy Ayad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramy Ayad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Ayad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants of Texas621 N Hall St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (469) 800-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center- Red Oak301 E Ovilla Rd Ste 100, Red Oak, TX 75154 Directions (469) 800-9790
-
3
Baylor Health Care System3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayad?
Ayad has great bedside manners. He took his time with me and I never felt rushed. He created an environment for a conversation where he sought my feedback as opposed to a dialogue. He is progressive in his treatment and explained things to me about my disease that I did not know. This surprised me because my medical situation is so rare, that I am usually the one explaining to my doctors. He has given me renewed hope that there are treatment options beyond what I have been doing for the past decade. I am excited about the potential for a healthier future because I took the chance to seek a different cardiologist and found Dr Ayad!
About Dr. Ramy Ayad, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447245659
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayad works at
Dr. Ayad has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayad speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.