See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Ramy Awad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ramy Awad, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ramy Awad, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Awad works at Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Bariatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Coon, MD
Dr. John Coon, MD
8 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists
    555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 2W107, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 866-0024

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Awad?

    Mar 08, 2022
    All but one of my pre-surgery visits were tele-health/online. Which worked amazingly due to COVID and the fact I live 14 hours from Dr. Awad's office. Dr. Awad is pleasant and brief. He answers all your questions and helps to guide you on your bariatric decisions. The surgery itself for me was way less painful than a c-section, I was up walking the same day. Trying to pass the air/gas created from surgery was painful, but I did not have to use my pain meds more than one day. The liquid diet is tough, but do-able. The only complaint I had was the protein drink mix, and vitamins which were a required purchase from the office prior to surgery. 1) they were expensive and 2) I greatly disliked the vitamins.
    MGJ — Mar 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramy Awad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ramy Awad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Awad to family and friends

    Dr. Awad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Awad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ramy Awad, MD.

    About Dr. Ramy Awad, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326275363
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramy Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awad works at Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Awad’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Awad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ramy Awad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.