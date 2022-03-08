Dr. Ramy Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramy Awad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramy Awad, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Awad works at
Locations
Desert Surgical & Bariatric Specialists555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 2W107, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 866-0024
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All but one of my pre-surgery visits were tele-health/online. Which worked amazingly due to COVID and the fact I live 14 hours from Dr. Awad's office. Dr. Awad is pleasant and brief. He answers all your questions and helps to guide you on your bariatric decisions. The surgery itself for me was way less painful than a c-section, I was up walking the same day. Trying to pass the air/gas created from surgery was painful, but I did not have to use my pain meds more than one day. The liquid diet is tough, but do-able. The only complaint I had was the protein drink mix, and vitamins which were a required purchase from the office prior to surgery. 1) they were expensive and 2) I greatly disliked the vitamins.
About Dr. Ramy Awad, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1326275363
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awad works at
Dr. Awad speaks Arabic and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Awad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.