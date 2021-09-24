See All Ophthalmologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Ramulu Samudrala, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ramulu Samudrala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Samudrala works at bodavulamd llc in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Faquir Muhammud MD Inc.
    11155 Dunn Rd Ste 206E, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 355-7880
  2. 2
    Ramulu Samudrala MD PC
    11125 Dunn Rd Ste 311, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 355-7880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2021
    really like and trust this Dr and he deserves 5 stars but he only gets 3 because his medical assistant/office receptionist is rude as hell and for this reason I won't be back. She needs to know that his patients are paying her salary and should be treated with respect. Her mouth is smart and she's rude and snippy for no reason at all. When a person isn't well this is the last thing they need
    About Dr. Ramulu Samudrala, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1588628986
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
