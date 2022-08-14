Dr. Ramu Thiagarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiagarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramu Thiagarajan, MD
Dr. Ramu Thiagarajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Exeter, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.
Kaweah Delta Exeter Health Clinic1014 San Juan Ave, Exeter, CA 93221 Directions (559) 592-7300Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pm
J. Raul Salas M.d. Inc.575 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 784-6878
Ramu Thiagarajan MD A Professional Corp.382 Pearson Dr, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 783-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Sierra View Medical Center
She’s very friendly and very smart she will answer your questions for you and help you the best she can. If she gives you advice I like her a lot she’s very patient takes her time. And she’ll answer other questions too that you have. I recommend her I really do.
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Thiagarajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thiagarajan has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thiagarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thiagarajan speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiagarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiagarajan.
