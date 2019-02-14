Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD is an Endovascular Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endovascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.
Dr. Massoudi works at
Locations
Aluna Centers1511 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91201 Directions (818) 887-7273
Aluna Vein Centers8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 518, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 358-1918Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Aluna Centers16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 824, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 887-7272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great.
About Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD
- Endovascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- UIC
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Dr. Massoudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massoudi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massoudi speaks Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Massoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massoudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.