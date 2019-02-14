Overview

Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD is an Endovascular Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endovascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.



Dr. Massoudi works at Southern California Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Glendale, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.