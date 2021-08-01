Dr. Ramtin Kassir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramtin Kassir, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramtin Kassir, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - M.D. and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.
Dr. Kassir works at
Locations
Dr. Kassir Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon81 N Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 857-2370
Dr. Kassir Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon1176 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 692-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing experience with Dr. Kassir. I had thought about having a rhinoplasty for over 30 years and finally decided to do it. I couldn't be more thrilled with the result. What made me choose him was a combination of his years of experience and the fact that his patients noses all looked very natural, like they belong on the person who had them. What still amazes me is that because of the minimally invasive technique he uses, you don't need any pain medication afterwards. It's truly remarkable. I had very little bruising and at the one week checkup where they remove the cast it already looks so good. He is exceptional at what he does and I am so glad I chose him for this procedure.
About Dr. Ramtin Kassir, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1477591048
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida - Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery
- University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston - M.D.
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassir speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.