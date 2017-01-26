Dr. Ramtin Agah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramtin Agah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramtin Agah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Agah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists Inc2490 Hospital Dr Ste 311, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4690Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agah?
Dr. Agah doesn't just look at the obvious but his inquisition about smallest of symptoms helps with conditions that other Doctors have missed. My Mom was having a lot of leg pain after standing more then 1 hour. Her doctors had given her inserts for her shoes, told her it's arthritis and more nonsense. I had her go see Dr. Agah and after examining her and listening to her, he diagnosed her with high blood pressure. After 3 days of taking her new pills she felt great. Thank you Dr. Agah.
About Dr. Ramtin Agah, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Faroese and Tagalog
- 1255326310
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- Baylor Coll Med Sch
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agah works at
Dr. Agah has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agah speaks Faroese and Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Agah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.