Dr. Ramtin Agah, MD

Cardiology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramtin Agah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Agah works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists Inc
    2490 Hospital Dr Ste 311, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 962-4690
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 26, 2017
    Dr. Agah doesn't just look at the obvious but his inquisition about smallest of symptoms helps with conditions that other Doctors have missed. My Mom was having a lot of leg pain after standing more then 1 hour. Her doctors had given her inserts for her shoes, told her it's arthritis and more nonsense. I had her go see Dr. Agah and after examining her and listening to her, he diagnosed her with high blood pressure. After 3 days of taking her new pills she felt great. Thank you Dr. Agah.
    Sandy in Palo Alto, CA — Jan 26, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Ramtin Agah, MD
    About Dr. Ramtin Agah, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Faroese and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1255326310
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California San Francisco
    Internship
    • Baylor Coll Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramtin Agah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agah works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Agah’s profile.

    Dr. Agah has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Agah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

