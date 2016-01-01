Dr. Ramsy Abdelghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramsy Abdelghani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramsy Abdelghani, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Tulane Lung Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 7, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 420-0328
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ramsy Abdelghani, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1487997219
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
