Dr. Ramsis Ghaly, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramsis Ghaly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Ein Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Ghaly works at Ghaly Neurosurgical associates in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ghaly Neurosurgical associates
    4260 Westbrook Dr Ste 127, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 978-7500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Brain Cancer
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Cranial Trauma
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Injections
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 24, 2021
    I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Ghaly. Recently, I had my last follow up appointment after my spine surgery and I feel better than ever! After a two week into my recovery, I was able to return to my regular house tasks. Now, I have fully recovered and am fully mobile with no pain. During the recovery, I did not need pain meds, but it was available to me if needed. I’m so grateful for the referral to Dr. Ghaly. Initially, I had high anxiety about the elective procedure. But Dr. Ghaly walked me through the process and worked with my family as to what to expect. He was great at easing my concerns and I have no regrets in getting the spine surgery. My only regret is not going to him sooner. Thanks a million, Dr. Ghaly! You have made my life so much more comfortable!!
    Juana P. — Jul 24, 2021
    About Dr. Ramsis Ghaly, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1588661656
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Illinois
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Ein Shams, Cairo
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Neurosurgery
