Dr. Ramsis Ghaly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramsis Ghaly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Ein Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Ghaly works at
Locations
Ghaly Neurosurgical associates4260 Westbrook Dr Ste 127, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-7500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:30pmWednesday11:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Ghaly. Recently, I had my last follow up appointment after my spine surgery and I feel better than ever! After a two week into my recovery, I was able to return to my regular house tasks. Now, I have fully recovered and am fully mobile with no pain. During the recovery, I did not need pain meds, but it was available to me if needed. I’m so grateful for the referral to Dr. Ghaly. Initially, I had high anxiety about the elective procedure. But Dr. Ghaly walked me through the process and worked with my family as to what to expect. He was great at easing my concerns and I have no regrets in getting the spine surgery. My only regret is not going to him sooner. Thanks a million, Dr. Ghaly! You have made my life so much more comfortable!!
About Dr. Ramsis Ghaly, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Cook Co Hosp
- U Ein Shams, Cairo
- Anesthesiology and Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaly speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.