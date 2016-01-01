Overview

Dr. Ramsing Pardeshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Pardeshi works at Pardeshi Physician PC in Hicksville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.