Dr. Ramsin Benyamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramsin Benyamin, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Decatur Memorial Hospital, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Millennium Pain Center1015 S Mercer Ave, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-4321
Millenium Pain Center - Peoria Methodist Comprehensive Spine and Pain Center900 Main St Ste 780, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (309) 672-5950Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Millenium Pain Center - Pekin Unity Point Health600 S 13th St Ste K, Pekin, IL 61554 Directions (309) 353-0721Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Millennium Pain Center2406 E Empire St, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 662-4321Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benyamin, saved my life! If it wasn’t for him and his staff I would still be using a walker. Brandi (his nurse) is the most caring person I have ever met, she calls me right back when leaving messages and she is always there to listen even if it’s not about my pain (sometimes I call just say how much I appreciate her).. Thanks again you two!
About Dr. Ramsin Benyamin, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Assyrian and Persian
- 1215924410
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Masonic Med Center
- Chicago Med Sch
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
