Overview

Dr. Ramsey Nassar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nassar works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY with other offices in Frankfort, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.