Dr. Ramsey Falconer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramsey Falconer, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Falconer works at
Locations
Inova Neurology-Alexandria1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 845-1500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Inova Medical Group - Neurology II8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 450, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 845-1500
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely easy to talk to. He’s up on latest treatments and very accessible out of office through the Inova portal. Very responsive to questions and concerns.
About Dr. Ramsey Falconer, MD
- Neurological Movement Disorders
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hosp
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Louisiana State University Health New Orleans
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falconer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falconer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falconer has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falconer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Falconer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falconer.
