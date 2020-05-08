Overview

Dr. Ramsey Falconer, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Falconer works at Inova Medical Group - Neurology I in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.