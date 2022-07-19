Overview

Dr. Ramsey Elhosn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Elhosn works at Enthesis Medical Associates in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.