Dr. Ramsey Elhosn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Enthesis Medical Associates2 EXECUTIVE PARK DR, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 487-4200
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
All other reviews are right on! Office is friendly and organized - yay Rich and Kristy. Dr. Elhosn is patient and thorough with no rush. Answers all questions. My sister had eye cancer and the doc always handles my anxiety about this compassionately. Highly recommend. Have just scheduled cataract surgery for this autumn... That trust and confidence!!
About Dr. Ramsey Elhosn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972585628
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Elhosn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elhosn accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elhosn has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elhosn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elhosn speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Elhosn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elhosn.
