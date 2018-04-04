Overview

Dr. Ramsey Dallal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Dallal works at Einstein Surgical Associates in Elkins Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

