Dr. Ramsey J Choucair, MD
Dr. Ramsey J Choucair, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Shriners Hosp/Mass Genl/Harvard
Park Lane Surgery Center9301 N Central Expy Ste 551, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 754-9001
I'm very happy with my results. I feel like I look 20 years younger. Very natural look too. Lots of compliments but no one realizes I had anything done. They just think I've lost weight. That's what I wanted. The whole office is so helpful & nice. Dr Choucair is easy & fun to talk as well as thorough & patient. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ramsey J Choucair, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1083661557
- Shriners Hosp/Mass Genl/Harvard
- Ohio State University
- University Hospital - St Paul
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Choucair has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choucair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Choucair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choucair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choucair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choucair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.