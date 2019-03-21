Dr. Ramsey Asmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramsey Asmar, MD
Dr. Ramsey Asmar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Brooklyn Office500 4th Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 208-1820
Advancd Cr Onclgy/Hmtlgy Assocs385 Morris Ave, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 379-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Doctor Asmar is tremendous, very caring, takes time to explain things, returns call, takes an agressove approach to treatment and pays attention to detail
- Hematology & Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1356468789
- Columbia University Medical Center
- University of Michigan
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Asmar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asmar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asmar has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asmar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Asmar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asmar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.