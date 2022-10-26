Dr. Ramsey Ashour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramsey Ashour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramsey Ashour, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Ashour works at
Locations
-
1
Seton Brain/Spine Institute1400 N Interstate 35 Ste 300, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-8300
-
2
Ascension Seton Family of Doctors1601 Trinity St Ste 704-F, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 324-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashour?
Dr Ashour is very thorough shares & explains test results & professional opinions clearly answers questions with demonstration object display
About Dr. Ramsey Ashour, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1538498563
Education & Certifications
- 2015
- 2014
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- 2003
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashour works at
Dr. Ashour speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.