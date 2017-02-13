See All Pediatric Allergy And Immunologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ramsay Fuleihan, MD

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ramsay Fuleihan, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Fuleihan works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 13, 2017
    Dr Fuleihan goes above and beyond. He's great at answering emails. He calls to check in my child. He referred us to another spexialty for an unrelated issue, then got our appointment moved up. He explains the diagnosis and treatment plans. He even called to check on my son several times while he was in the ER one night.
    — Feb 13, 2017
    About Dr. Ramsay Fuleihan, MD

    • Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1558344788
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Boston
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramsay Fuleihan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuleihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fuleihan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fuleihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fuleihan works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fuleihan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuleihan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuleihan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuleihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuleihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

