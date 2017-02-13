Dr. Ramsay Fuleihan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuleihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramsay Fuleihan, MD
Dr. Ramsay Fuleihan, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Fuleihan goes above and beyond. He's great at answering emails. He calls to check in my child. He referred us to another spexialty for an unrelated issue, then got our appointment moved up. He explains the diagnosis and treatment plans. He even called to check on my son several times while he was in the ER one night.
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1558344788
- Children'S Hospital Boston
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Fuleihan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuleihan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuleihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuleihan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuleihan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuleihan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuleihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuleihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.