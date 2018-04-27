Overview

Dr. Ramona Raj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Raj works at North Dallas Endocrinology in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.