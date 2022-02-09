Dr. Ramona Popa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramona Popa, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramona Popa, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Dr. Popa works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph1624 S I St Ste 405, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popa?
She worked with my primary doctor to treat me and fine the best route to do that
About Dr. Ramona Popa, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1730278623
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Popa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Popa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popa works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Popa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.