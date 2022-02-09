See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Ramona Popa, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ramona Popa, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Dr. Popa works at Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph
    1624 S I St Ste 405, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ramona Popa, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1730278623
Education & Certifications

  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • St. Clare Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ramona Popa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Popa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Popa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Popa works at Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Popa’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Popa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.