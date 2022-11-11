Dr. Ramona Mihu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramona Mihu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramona Mihu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 417-4891
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time to see Dr. Mihu, she was not rushed and very thorough with her exam. Thank you, Dr. Mihu
About Dr. Ramona Mihu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
- Internal Medicine
