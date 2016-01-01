Dr. Ramona Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramona Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramona Gupta, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Radiology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-5200
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramona Gupta, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1386820041
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Intermountain Medical Center
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Dartmouth College
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
