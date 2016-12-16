Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behshad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD
Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Des Peres Medical Arts Pavilion II2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 977-9711
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-9711
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
I saw Dr. Behshad after I spent 5+ years seeing my family doctor to heal the sores from my cheek and ear. She informed me that since this was going on for over 5 years, it was going to be difficult to remove all the affected cells. She performed Mohs Surgery on both areas. It took one day for my ear and the next day for my cheek. Both required skin graphs to repair the areas. After 1 week for my cheek, and another week for my ear, both areas were completely healed with no recurrence. 5+ Stars
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Persian and Persian
- MOHS Micro Surg
- Case Med Ctr
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Ctr
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Case Western Res U
