Dr. Ramona Arias, MD
Dr. Ramona Arias, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Ramona Arias MD4880 49th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 526-9019
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
After having to leave Florida, and having Dr. Arias as a physician for some 20 years, I realize how fortunate and blessed I was to experience such a competent, concerned, caring doctor who gave much time, not only to treat me, but to educate me in order to become an advocate for my own health. Her dedication and perseverance in optimal care is beyond any experience and expectation I have ever encountered in my eighty years. My quality of life is due to the fact that I was in the care of Dr. Arias. Other physicians are astounded that I am in such a functioning condition now, with the multitude of serious inherited medical problems and conditions I have had for some sixty-five years. They agree that fact is due to the interventions, care and education I received from Dr. Arias during my years under her medical supervision!
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154392801
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital Memorial Medical Center
- U Central del Este
- Fordham University
- Nephrology
Dr. Arias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.