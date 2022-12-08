See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ramon Valderrama, MD

Neurology
3.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramon Valderrama, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Concepcion, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Valderrama works at RAMON VALDERRAMA MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Myelopathy and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ramon Valderrama M.d. PC
    30 E 60th St Ste 901, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 319-1929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome-Related Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Aphasia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leukemia, T-Cell Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Motor Neuron Disease Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 08, 2022
    My mom was referred by her PCP. He couldn’t be any more thorough, and caring. He put my mom at ease with his great humor. Anyone looking for a Dr to check for early onset dementia shouldn’t hesitate.
    Jayne Allison Roth — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Ramon Valderrama, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922104215
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University
    Internship
    • Hosp Grant-U Concepcion
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Concepcion, Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad De Concepcion
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
