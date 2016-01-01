See All Otolaryngologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Ramon Sy, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (1)
63 years of experience
Dr. Ramon Sy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Sy works at RAMON K SY INCORPORATED in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Ramon K. Sy M.d. Inc.
    1314 S King St Ste 503, Honolulu, HI 96814 (808) 596-2477

Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ramon Sy, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    63 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1831150622
    NPI Number
    UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Dr. Sy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sy has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more.

