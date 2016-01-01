Overview

Dr. Ramon Solhkhah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Solhkhah works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.