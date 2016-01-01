See All General Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Ramon Snyder, MD

General Surgery
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ramon Snyder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.

Dr. Snyder works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kern Medical Center
    1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 326-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Adventist Health Physicians Network
    9330 Stockdale Hwy Ste 400, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 664-2200
  3. 3
    San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Group
    3551 Q St Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 862-8249

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kern Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Ramon Snyder, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033173919
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
