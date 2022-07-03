Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramon Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Sanchez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Ramon Victor Sanchez MD PA343 W Houston St Ste 706, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 225-0481
- 2 700 S Zarzamora St Ste 207, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 225-0481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanchez has been my Dr. For the past 15 yrs. Great Dr ????
About Dr. Ramon Sanchez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
