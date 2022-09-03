Dr. Ramon Rosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Rosa, MD
Dr. Ramon Rosa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They graduated from U Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Cardiovascular Consultants of Southern Delaware16704 Kings Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Consultants of Southern Delaware35141 Atlantic Ave Unit 3, Millville, DE 19967 Directions (302) 645-1233
- Beebe Medical Center
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Rosa is a caring knowledgeable physician. So very happy with him.
- English, Spanish
- Graduate Hospital
- U Autonoma de Santo Domingo
Dr. Rosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosa has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosa speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosa.
