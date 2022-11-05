See All Neurologists in Winter Park, FL
Neurology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramon Rodriguez-Cruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.

Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz works at Neurology One in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology One
    7151 University Blvd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 (407) 916-0304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventhealth Orlando
  Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  Parrish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Tremor
Dystonia
Difficulty With Walking
Tremor
Dystonia

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Jaw Dystonia Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonic Dystonia Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Oromandibular Dystonia (OMB) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 10 (PARK10) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 11 (PARK11) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 12 (PARK12) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 13 (PARK13) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 3, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK3) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 4, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK4) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 5 (PARK5) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 6 (PARK6) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 7 (PARK7) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 8 (PARK8) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 9 (PARK9) Chevron Icon
Rapid-Onset Dystonia Parkinsonism (RDP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tardive Dystonia Chevron Icon
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Fortified Provider Network
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Ramón Rodríguez taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Was referred over by my general doctor and can see why. Highly recommended!!!
    Alejandra — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Ramon Rodriguez-Cruz, MD

    Neurology
    English, Spanish
    1255377099
    Education & Certifications

    University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
    University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    University Of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras Campus, San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Neurology
