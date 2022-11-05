Overview

Dr. Ramon Rodriguez-Cruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez-Cruz works at Neurology One in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.