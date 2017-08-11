Dr. Ramon Resa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Resa, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramon Resa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Resa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ramon Resa569 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-9301
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Resa?
Dr. Resa is an EXCELLENT Dr. He's a very kind man that cares about the children he sees. It is always easy to get in for a visit, and we never wait more than ten minutes to be seen. He never rushes us and is always willing to answer all of our questions. His office is always clean and his staff is always friendly & helpful. (We especially love Rachel) I recommend Dr. Resa to anyone who's looking for a quality Dr. for their children.
About Dr. Ramon Resa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811066210
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Resa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Resa works at
Dr. Resa speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Resa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.