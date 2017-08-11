See All Pediatricians in Porterville, CA
Dr. Ramon Resa, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ramon Resa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Resa works at RAMON RESA MD in Porterville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ramon Resa
    569 W Putnam Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 781-9301

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Fever
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Fever

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Ramon Resa, MD
    About Dr. Ramon Resa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811066210
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramon Resa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Resa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Resa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Resa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

