Dr. Ramon Rego, MD

Internal Medicine
1.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ramon Rego, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rego works at Raffaella Kalishman, MD in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Branchburg, NJ, Secaucus, NJ and Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Raffaella Kalishman, MD
    22-18 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 444-6010
    3322 US Highway 22 Bldg 1, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 704-0100
    20 Meadowlands Pkwy Ste 2, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-4800
    Englewood Health Physician Network
    35 Nathaniel Pl, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 501-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Impetigo
Stye
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Impetigo
Stye

  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Stye
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ramon Rego, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033227459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramon Rego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rego has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rego. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

