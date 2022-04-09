Overview

Dr. Ramon Quesada, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Quesada works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

