Dr. Ramon Pimentel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Autonoma, Santo Domingo.



Dr. Pimentel works at NY Vision Center in Jackson Heights, NY with other offices in Woodside, NY and Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.