Overview

Dr. Ramon Perez-Marrero, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Puero Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Perez-Marrero works at Urology Specialists of West Florida in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.