Dr. Ramon Perez-Marrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Marrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Perez-Marrero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Perez-Marrero, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Puero Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Perez-Marrero works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Institute2148 Duck Slough Blvd Ste 102, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 847-0848
-
2
Urology Specialists of West Florida5305 Gulf Dr Ste 4, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 847-0848
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez-Marrero?
Outstanding Dr. and great staff!
About Dr. Ramon Perez-Marrero, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902856321
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Sick Children
- University of Toronto
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Puero Rico
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez-Marrero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez-Marrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez-Marrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez-Marrero works at
Dr. Perez-Marrero has seen patients for Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez-Marrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez-Marrero speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Marrero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Marrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Marrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Marrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.