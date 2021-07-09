Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramon Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Martinez, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
Greater Orlando Psychiatric1417 N Semoran Blvd Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 206-1106
Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Health1015 State Road 436 Ste 229, Casselberry, FL 32707 Directions (407) 261-5641
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in treatment with Dr. Martinez for over 10 years. He takes care of his patients and has been so helpful in my treatment. I will recommend to any family member, friend or neighbor. His front front desk staff, specially Eliz are always willing to help you when you call to schedule an appointment or any other matter. He talks Spanish as well as English.
About Dr. Ramon Martinez, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457376964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
