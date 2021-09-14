Overview

Dr. Ramon Malaya Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital.



Dr. Malaya Jr works at Elyria Family Health Center in Elyria, OH with other offices in Avon, OH, Lorain, OH and Sheffield Village, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.