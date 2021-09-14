Dr. Ramon Malaya Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malaya Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Malaya Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramon Malaya Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital.
Dr. Malaya Jr works at
Locations
1
Elyria Family Health Center303 Chestnut Commons Dr, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 366-9444
2
Richard E. Jacobs Health Center, CLEVELAND CLINIC AVON33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 204-7400
4
Cuyahoga Physician Network5334 Meadow Lane Ct, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 366-9444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malaya is a wonderful doctor listens to his patient’s need and took care of my surgery right away I would definitely recommend his to anyone. He treats his patient with respect. If I ever need a general surgeon again I would go to no one else but his office. Thank you for taking such great care of me!
About Dr. Ramon Malaya Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malaya Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malaya Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malaya Jr works at
Dr. Malaya Jr has seen patients for Lipomas and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malaya Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Malaya Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malaya Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malaya Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malaya Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.