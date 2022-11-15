Overview

Dr. Ramon Lugo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lugo works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.