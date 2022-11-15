Dr. Ramon Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Lugo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Lugo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lugo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
-
2
Cleveland Clinic4520 Donald Ross Rd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 904-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lugo?
Dr. Lugo is focused on improving your health. He is attentive, responsive, and talented. I highly recommend him. I would also like to applaud his staff, especially Fran, who is kind and courteous.
About Dr. Ramon Lugo, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134357957
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Ponce School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lugo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo works at
Dr. Lugo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lugo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.